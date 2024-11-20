Democratic Backsliding

Since the end of the Cold War, many nations adopted democratic systems, ensuring citizens’ rights and fostering political and economic stability. However, democracy has been backsliding in numerous countries. Over the past two decades, nearly 30 nations have lost their democratic status. Reports from Freedom House, V-Dem, and The Economist Intelligence Unit highlight a global decline in democracy since 2006, with a steady rise in autocratic populism.

Political scientists Steven Levitsky and Lucan Way argue that democratic leaders often undermine democracy themselves, using authoritarian tactics to suppress opposition, control the media, and manipulate institutions. These practices degrade the quality of democracy without dramatic events like coups. Reversing this trend requires pro-democracy movements, international support for fair elections, and upholding the rule of law. Elections remain pivotal opportunities to defend democracy against the encroachments of authoritarianism.

MANZOOR AHMED,

Sindh.