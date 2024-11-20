Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Democratic Backsliding

November 20, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Since the end of the Cold War, many nations adopted democratic systems, ensuring citizens’ rights and fostering political and economic stability. However, democracy has been backsliding in numerous countries. Over the past two decades, nearly 30 nations have lost their democratic status. Reports from Freedom House, V-Dem, and The Economist Intelligence Unit highlight a global decline in democracy since 2006, with a steady rise in autocratic populism.

Political scientists Steven Levitsky and Lucan Way argue that democratic leaders often undermine democracy themselves, using authoritarian tactics to suppress opposition, control the media, and manipulate institutions. These practices degrade the quality of democracy without dramatic events like coups. Reversing this trend requires pro-democracy movements, international support for fair elections, and upholding the rule of law. Elections remain pivotal opportunities to defend democracy against the encroachments of authoritarianism.

RWMC anti-dengue, smog drive underway

MANZOOR AHMED,

Sindh.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024