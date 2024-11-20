DG GDA outlines key development projects for Galyat

Peshawar - The Galyat Development Authority (GDA) is making significant strides in addressing local needs and enhancing tourism infrastructure in the region.

Director General Shahrukh Khan shared details of the ongoing and upcoming projects in a media briefing. He announced that the PC-1 for Bakot Road has been finalized and is set to begin once approval is received. Khan also highlighted rapid progress on road construction in Patan Kallan and Thandiani, with plans to create a new bypass that will improve access to newly developed tourist areas.

As part of winter preparations, the GDA has completed snow removal arrangements for all roads in Galyat Circle Bakot to ensure easy travel for both locals and tourists during snowfall.

Construction of an 8-kilometer road in Bakot is also set to begin once the final approval is secured.

Khan further elaborated on efforts to address water scarcity issues, especially in the Gurdung Nala area, where 70% of water reserves have been depleted.

He mentioned that collaborative efforts with the Environmental Agency, Punjab government, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are underway to construct rainwater storage lakes. The GDA is also working on improving waste disposal and sewage systems in the region.

Regarding the influx of tourists, Khan reaffirmed the GDA’s commitment to maintaining Galyat’s reputation for hospitality, especially as over 4.5 million tourists visit the region annually. Special winter events, including a Snow Festival, are being planned to allow visitors to enjoy the season to the fullest.

Two emergency zones have been established with heavy machinery to clear snow and ensure roads remain accessible year-round.