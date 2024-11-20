ECP reminds MPs to submit yearly statements of assets

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) draws the attention of the Members of the Parliament and Provincial Assemblies to submit to the Election Commission yearly Statements of Assets and Liabilities including their spouse and dependent children. It was asked to every Member of an Assembly and Senate shall submit to the Commission, on or before 31st December each year, a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B.

The Commission, on the first day of January each year through a press release, shall publish the names of Members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the specofied period. “The Commission shall, on the sixteenth day of January, by an order suspend the membership of a Member of an Assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the fifteenth day of January and such Member shall cease to function till he files the statement of assets and liabilities, “ according to the issued statement. “Where a Member submits the statement of assets and liabilities under this section which is found to be false in material particulars, he may, within one hundred and twenty days from the date submission of the statement, be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice.” it stated. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has drawn attention of contesting candidates for Bye Election in PP-139 Sheikupura-IV, to the provisions of Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017, which provides that no person shall convene, hold or attend any Public Meeting and no person shall promote or join in any procession within the area of the constituency during a period of forty-eight hours ending at midnight following the conclusion of Poll. Any person who contravenes these provisions of law shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to one hundred thousand rupees or with both.

Accordingly, the election campaign for Bye-Election in PP-139 Sheikupura-IV shall come to an end with effect from the midnight falling between the 03rd and 04th December, 2024. The Political Parties and the candidates are requested to follow the provisions of law and

exercise self-restraint so that the Poll is held in an orderly and peaceful manner on the 05th December, 2024.