Empowering Tharparkar through Skills Development

Tharparkar is undergoing a remarkable transformation, setting it apart from other regions of Sindh through investment in human development and economic opportunities. The Thar Coal projects have created thousands of jobs, improving lives and fostering social development. Through Khushal Thar, Block II entities have prioritised local employment, hiring over 35,000 individuals, with nearly 80% of these roles filled by residents of Sindh. Over 3,000 Thari youth have also received training in various technical skills, with many specialising in mechanical and electrical fields.

These skill development programmes continue to expand, offering training in welding, solar technology, IT, and more. This investment in skills is not only uplifting individuals but is contributing to the broader socio-economic growth of the region.

USAMA GHULAM RASOOL,

Karachi.