Envoy celebrates Week of Italian Cuisine with culinary tapestry

Traditional cuisines to many countries around the world are considered as an expression of their culture and personal heritage and many of these traditional cuisines have successfully made inroads in other cultural milieus. To name a few; Indian, Italian, Chinese and Mediterranean gastronomical journey has been phenomenal in capturing the tastebuds and trespassing all cultural boundaries. To celebrate the “Week of Italian Cuisine in the World” 2024, the Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, H.E. Ambassador Marilina Armellin invited the crème de la crème of the tinsel town to savor the Italian delicacies and break bread with friends and family at Shamadan Hall, Serena Hotel Islamabad. The theme of the 9th Week of the Italian Cuisine “Mediterranean Diet and Culinary Roots: Health and Tradition” saw many middle-eastern countries representatives in attendance apart from European contemporaries. The assembly of bon vivant’s who were impeccably dressed to the nines with tux and black tie set the tone of the evening. Ambassador Armelin in her welcome address to the guests highlighted the importance of good health and balanced lifestyle. Emphasizing on the importance of healthy eating, Ambassador Armelin touched base on this year’s theme with reference to the scientific research that constantly stress on healthy diet that is sustainable. “This evening we want to celebrate the role of food in preserving and improving human health without compromising on the taste,” she said in her speech. To walk the talk, a stall with special olive oil bottles on display was also setup to promote the project called “Olive Culture” financed by Italian Agency for Cooperation and Development in Islamabad. The project intends to expand and provide olive oil value-chains in Pakistan with a potential impact on improving climate resilience and human health. Another key aspect of this initiative is promoting entrepreneurship amongst women. To this end, 26 Olive Business Development Groups of women and youth have been created in olive growing areas in Pakistan. The aim is to support the livelihood of rural women with a particular focus on women led enterprise through the production and sale of cosmetics and food products, informed the ambassador. Two Italian chefs have specially travelled to Pakistan to tantalize Pakistani tastebuds with their culinary skills. The duo, Chef Samuele Zaninotto and Antonio Cruccas, had already been in Lahore a couple of days back to showcase their gastronomical expertise and now it was the turn of the denizens of Islamabad to let their tongues tingle with the Italian meal influenced by Mediterranean infusion and cherish a piece of Italian culture and heritage. For aperitif, respecting the Pakistani religious values into consideration, Polenta fritta concia alla valdostana, a fried polenta with cheese fondu in a short glass was served to the guests. The cheese fondu as explained an Italian guest sitting next to me, is an extract of cheese which the Italians eat as a dip, whereas, the polenta is an Italian snack made of boiled cornmeal with grains, baked or fried or grilled. It was crunchy but well-stuffed. The cheese foudu was also very light and airing thus not too heavy for the palates. For starter, the chefs had prepared Farinata di ceci alla ligure, a chickpea flour pancake with shrimps and Mediterranean aromas. The delicacy was picture perfect. Entangled shrimps lying comfortably on the bed of pancake, a hint of seasoning romancing with multi-colored salad leaves. The chickpea base was well cooked and complemented the drizzled shrimps on every bite. Once the plates were removed, the guests awaited eagerly for the first course which was Risotto, quite famous amongst Pakistani tastebuds. It was heavenly. The chefs had nailed it. Silky and smooth saffron rice with the right balance and overpowering aroma wafted the air as soon as it arrived on the table. Accompanied by veal shank, which was a flavor bomb in itself, retained the umami at both ends on every bite. The veal shattered in the mouth fighting for its existence. The ambassador has rightly stimulated excitement amongst the guests when she said that the chefs will take on board a short and intense journey with various regional specialties keeping in mind the traditional Italian meal’s structure. She said, “The culinary tapestry of Italy is rich of colors, vibrant flavors and ingredients that have travelled with major migration and historical events” and it was all evident at the Shamadan Hall. It was time for the main course. Tonno alla cacciatora Toscana, Tuna cubes marinated with garlic, pepper and rosemary with bean cream. By now, guests had been fed with sumptuous meal which was filling to the appetite as well, so selection of Tuna for the main course was just the right choice. The main course looked like a craftsman at work. Two pieces of perfectly manicured tuna chunks on the mushy bean cream and a few morsels as a garnish. The palates were in for a special treat. The tuna melted in the mouth in nanoseconds leaving the taste all round. “Italian cuisine is not just about health and tradition. It is about living and especially about living together with family and friends. We believe this is the true recipe for happiness and as we all know happiness is real only when it is shared. So, for this very reason let us share together these delicacies and remember tonight we cherish what brings us together and there could not be a better language to celebrate this then food,” said Ambassador Armelin while thanking the guests. Classical Italian dessert Pistachio parfait with melted dark chocolate was the finale of the obeisance Italian epitome of the culinary culmination.