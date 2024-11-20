Fazl always puts interests of Pakistan first: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlru Rehman at his residence in Islamabad on Tuesday and discussed a variety of issues with him. On the occasion, Interior Minister Naqvi expressed his best wishes for Maulana Fazl. Naqvi and Fazl discussed matters of mutual interest, the prevailing political scenario and country’s overall situation during their meeting. Naqvi thanked Fazl for his historical role and support for the approval of 26th Constitutional Amendment. He said Fazl always played an important role in the greater interest of the nation. Maulana Fazl said on the occasion that their top priority was Pakistan and the people of Pakistan. Senator Kamran Murtaza was also present on the occasion.