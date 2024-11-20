Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Four child beggars taken into protective custody

News Desk
November 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted a rescue operation, taking four children into protective custody who were found begging in various areas of the city here on Tuesday. According to CPWB spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar, the children were identified as Kashif, Allyan, Muzamil and Hussain. They were taken into custody from Vehari Chowk, Chungai Number 9, Hussain Aghai. They were shifted to the Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that the Child Protection Bureau had started a search for parents of the children.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024