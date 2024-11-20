Four child beggars taken into protective custody

MULTAN - Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted a rescue operation, taking four children into protective custody who were found begging in various areas of the city here on Tuesday. According to CPWB spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar, the children were identified as Kashif, Allyan, Muzamil and Hussain. They were taken into custody from Vehari Chowk, Chungai Number 9, Hussain Aghai. They were shifted to the Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that the Child Protection Bureau had started a search for parents of the children.