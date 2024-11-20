GB festivals - a manifestation of rich cultural values

Gilgit/ baltistan - Gilgit-Baltistan, nestled in the majestic mountains of northern Pakistan, is a land rich in diverse cultures, languages, and traditions. This region, home to various ethnic groups, hosts unique festivals that highlight its cultural heritage. From the blooming of spring to the thrill of winter sports, each festival offers a glimpse into the lives and history of local communities. These festivals not only highlight their culture but also serve as a source of income for local people.

Takhum Rezi (Spring Festival), May Fung, Shandur Polo, Nasalo, and Winter Sports are well-known festivals of the region, attracting hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors during the cool springs, pleasant summers, and chilly winters.

Takhum Rezi, the Spring Festival, also locally known as Bo or Bee Ganik, marks the onset of the spring season across Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly in the district of Ghizer. Celebrated in March in a colourful manner, this festival signifies the start of the sowing season. Wearing traditional attire, locals gather to enjoy vibrant dances, sports competitions like horse racing and tug-of-war, and sample local delicacies. One of the most captivating sights is the night-time torch-bearing ceremony, where participants light up the valley with flaming torches and chant local slogans—a tribute to the age-old customs of the region.

“It is more than a celebration of changing seasons; it’s a time for us to come together as a community, just as our ancestors have done for centuries,” said Sadaf Ali, a local historian and folklorist. “The torch-bearing ceremony connects us deeply to our roots. Watching it feels like stepping back in time, feeling the energy and resilience of our people.”

May Fung, another festival held on the shortest day of the year, is a winter tradition of the Balti people that marks the depths of winter and the anticipation of spring. Originating from the region’s Buddhist past, May Fung has survived centuries of change, retaining its festive lighting of torches and lanterns, night dancing, and vibrant community gatherings.

“This festival exemplifies the endurance of cultural heritage, connecting the Balti people to their ancestors while looking forward to the arrival of spring,” remarked Jamal Khan, a local community leader from Skardu. “May Fung is a symbol of our strength and endurance. It goes beyond religion or seasons; it’s about the shared values we’ve inherited. People gather every year to honour the past and look ahead to the future. It renews relationships, and attending it is a magical experience.”

Shandur Polo, another iconic festival, is equally revered both locally and internationally. Held in July, it transforms Shandur Pass into a hub of excitement and competition. Set at an altitude of 12,200 feet, this festival sees teams from Chitral and Gilgit facing off in thrilling polo matches. The rules are unconventional, making the sport even more dynamic, with players wearing colourful uniforms and crowds cheering enthusiastically. Beyond polo, the festival includes traditional dances, music, handicraft exhibitions, and activities like camping and hiking.

Set against a stunning landscape, this event draws thousands of visitors, offering a must-see experience for those seeking to witness the cultural vibrancy of Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Shandur Polo Festival is one of the highlights of my life,” remarked Ahmed Raza, a young polo player from Gilgit who has been competing in polo matches for five years. “Playing at this altitude is a challenge, but the thrill of the game, the crowd’s energy, and the sense of tradition make it every bit worth it.”

“For many of us, it’s not just a sport but a way to connect with our heritage and our people. Winning or losing doesn’t matter; the pride we feel representing Gilgit is what counts,” he added.

Nasalo Festival, another cherished tradition of the Gilgit-Baltistan people, is celebrated in November in Gilgit, Nagar, and Ghizer. This festival marks preparations for the harsh winter. It involves slaughtering animals, preparing food from their meat, and preserving it for the winter months. The day begins with prayers for the family’s survival during the winter and is also marked by dances and music. Nasalo reflects the close bond among the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, showcasing their resilience and communal spirit.

“As I walked through the streets of Gilgit, I couldn’t help but be drawn to Nasalo’s attraction. The air was filled with the sweet aroma of traditional food, and laughter and music echoed through the valleys,” said Ali Ammar, a resident of Naltar, Gilgit.

Jamila Khan, another local resident, says, “I love Nasalo because it’s a time for us to come together, celebrate, and renew bonds of love and affection.”

Though a modern addition to Gilgit-Baltistan’s cultural calendar, winter sports festivals are becoming increasingly popular. Starting in Hunza, these festivals have spread to Ghizer and Gilgit, offering competitions in ice hockey, skateboarding, skiing, and more. Designed to promote tourism and encourage youth participation, these festivals draw adventurers and sports enthusiasts from all over to experience the thrill of winter sports. They have quickly gained popularity, becoming major events that attract both local and international visitors.

The festivals of Gilgit-Baltistan are not only cultural events but also a testament to the warmth, resilience, and spirit of its people. From ancient traditions like Nasalo and May Fung to modern winter sports, the region offers much to experience and enjoy.