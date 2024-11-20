Government announces 1.5 million jobs for youth: Rana Mashhood

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad highlighted the importance of youth as the future of Pakistan, announcing that 1.5 million employment opportunities would be created for them both domestically and internationally this year.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday alongside Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Mashhood shared updates on initiatives aimed at empowering the younger generation. He announced that approximately 3,000 athletes would participate in the Prime Minister’s University Sports (PMUS) Olympiad, set to begin nationwide on November 21.

Mashhood emphasized the critical role the youth play in fostering Pakistan's prosperity and stability. "We are committed to equipping our youth with the skills and opportunities needed to excel in various fields, including sports and technical education," he remarked.

He stated that the PMUS Olympiad would not only encourage healthy competition but also provide a platform for students to showcase their talents and represent their universities with pride.

The PMYP chairman also highlighted the positive trajectory of the country’s economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with several initiatives underway to unlock youth potential and create more employment opportunities.

Reflecting on recent challenges, he expressed concern that a political party had previously misled the youth but reaffirmed the government’s dedication to guiding them toward constructive and productive pursuits.