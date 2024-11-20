Govt approves operation against terrorist groups in Balochistan

NAP apex committee demonstrates political resolve to dismantle ecosystem of illegal spectrum and crime-terror nexus. PM wants all stakeholders to lend helping hand in economic, political stability. Gen Asim Munir reiterates Pak army’s unwavering resolve to eliminate all threats to national security and support to govt’s initiatives peace and stability.

ISLAMABAD - Following the surge in terrorist incidents in the country especially in Balochistan, the apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) on Monday accorded approval to a comprehensive military operation against terrorist organisations operating in Balochistan.

The terrorist organizations include Majeed Brigade, BLA, BLF and BRAS which are targeting innocent civilians and foreign nationals to scuttle Pakistan’s economic progress by creating insecurity at the behest of hostile external powers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the apex committee which was attended by Federal Cabinet ministers, Provincial Chief Ministers, Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), and senior government officials.

The committee highlighted the necessity of a unified political voice and a cohesive national narrative to effectively address these multifaceted challenges.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister directed all stakeholders to pursue the outlined initiatives with vigour, ensuring their timely implementation.

He underscored the importance of sustained, coordinated efforts to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty, ensure the safety of its citizens, and reinforce economic and social stability.

Shehbaz urged all the political leadership to continue lending their helping hands to the federation in overcoming the economic challenges, which was requisite to financial and political stability in the country. The prime minister also clearly linked the stability and peace in the country with complete elimination of the specter of terrorism, which had resurfaced its head recently in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

The prime minister said with the grace of Allah Almighty, the economic efforts and sincerity of purpose, showed by all the stakeholders in the governments from the provincial chief ministers to the federation, the country was moving on the path to stability.

The prime minister said the economic and political stability were interrelated with each other and no society could aspire to progress with these two vital factors.

“It is imperative for the economic and political stability that all the leadership should play their due role,” he added.

“We have to move in unison, though it may be a difficult task but no nation can emerge successful without unity,” he observed and cited the examples of Japan and Germany, that emerged stronger after the World Wars.

During the meeting, Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir reiterated the Pakistan Army’s unwavering resolve to eliminate all threats to national security and provide robust support to the government’s initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and stability.

He underlined the need for collective efforts in the fight against the scourge of terrorism.

The Army Chief said every Pakistani is a soldier in the war against terrorism whether he is in uniform or without uniform. He made it clear that anyone, who will obstruct the country’s security and prevent us from doing our job, will have to face the severe consequences.

General Syed Asim Munir said Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies are overcoming the weaknesses in the governance by rendering sacrifices on daily basis.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan is the foremost for all of us, which rests internal and external security of Pakistan on our shoulders.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that political support across party lines and complete national consensus are critical to reinvigorating the national counter-terrorism campaign under the framework of Vision Azm-e-Istehkam.

Revitalisation of NACTA and the establishment of National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre was also agreed upon.

The agenda of the meeting focused on the “Reinvigorating Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism (CT) Campaign”.

The participants were briefed on the evolving security landscape and the measures being taken to counter terrorism and other critical challenges, including general law and order situation, actions against efforts to stoke sub-nationalism, religious extremism, tackling the illegal spectrum & crime-terror nexus, subversion and disinformation campaigns, among other issues.

The meeting adopted a whole-of-system approach, incorporating diplomatic, political, informational, intelligence, socio-economic, and military efforts to address these issues comprehensively.

Specific emphasis was placed on strengthening collaboration between federal and provincial governments and between relevant institutions and ministries to ensure seamless execution of the counter-terrorism campaign.

It was decided to establish District Coordination Committees under the Provincial Apex Committees to ensure implementation of directions received from federal and provincial governments.

The forum demonstrated political resolve to dismantle ecosystem of illegal spectrum and crime-terror nexus.