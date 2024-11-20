Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Honri coming to Ideas with Pakistan’s first locally assembled electric vehicle

PR
November 20, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI   -  Honri will be making its mark at Ideas 2024, held at Karachi Expo Center, with their Pakistan’s first locally assembled electric vehicle, Honri Ve. This groundbreaking introduction reaffirms Dewan’s commitment to sustainability, ensuring a more cost-effective driving solution for the people of Pakistan. The Honri Ve is designed to revolutionize the automotive market, offering a sustainable, budget-friendly alternative in today’s fuel-centric economy. Honri Ve is available in two variants: Ve 2.0 (200km) and Ve 3.0 (300km), with prices starting from PKR 3,999,000. This vehicle is set to be a game-changer, poised to redefine what it means to drive in a cleaner, greener, and more affordable way.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024