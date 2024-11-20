Imran Khan's release uncertain despite bail in Toshakhana case: Tarar

Federal Information Minister Ataullah Tarar has stated that Imran Khan’s release remains unlikely, despite being granted bail in the Toshakhana case.

In an interview with a private television channel, Tarar explained that while the Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved Khan’s bail, the former prime minister is still in custody due to other pending cases. “Since bail has not been granted in other cases, his release is not possible,” he clarified.

Tarar also criticized Khan over the events of May 9, accusing him of inciting unrest. “He gave clear instructions, and nothing positive can be expected from those involved in arson,” he remarked.

The minister hinted at further legal challenges, noting that Khan’s bail could still be revoked if the case proceeds in the trial court.

Earlier today, the IHC ordered Khan’s release in the Toshakhana case. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a nationwide protest on November 24, demanding Khan’s release.

The government, however, has downplayed the protest, assuring it will address any challenges appropriately.