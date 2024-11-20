JI Karachi demands election official resignation over alleged rigging in by-elections

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has called for the resignation of an Election Commission official, alleging that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was handed a fraudulent victory in the city’s recent local council by-elections. Ameer Munim Zafar Khan raised concerns over the registration of 9,727 voters in Liaquatabad’s UC-7, which has a population of just 1,178, suggesting manipulation of voter rolls.

Khan accused the PPP of attempting to impose "fake people" on Karachi’s residents through fraudulent practices. He said that the results of the election would be contested in court. “We demand the issuance of results according to Form-11,” Khan added, emphasizing the party’s intention to challenge the legitimacy of the election outcomes.

The JI leader also claimed that the party was defeated due to rigging and revealed that a petition had already been filed against the results of the Model Town UC-7 by-election with the Election Commission. Khan further asserted that JI had copies of Form 11 and 12 for all 10 contested seats, which would be used in their legal efforts to overturn the results.