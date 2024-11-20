Justice Ayesha Malik removed from May 9 military trials bench

A three-member constitutional committee of the Supreme Court has decided to remove Justice Ayesha Malik from the seven-member bench hearing intra-court appeals related to the May 9 military court trials.

The committee, chaired by Justice Aminuddin Khan and comprising Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Muhammad Ali Mazhar, reviewed the scheduling of cases concerning civilian trials in military courts during its third meeting.

According to meeting minutes, Justice Ayesha Malik had previously heard the May 9 military courts case. The pending appeal will now proceed before a reconstituted seven-member bench, with the nomination of a new member referred to the Judicial Commission.

The committee also introduced reforms, including creating a separate branch for constitutional cases, implementing "green tagging" for case categorization, and assigning procedural development responsibilities to the Registrar.

Other key decisions included transferring cases under Article 186A between high courts, scheduling five chamber appeals daily, and engaging civil judges to manage the increasing workload.