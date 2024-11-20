King Charles to make crucial decision as Prince Andrew’s role hangs in balance

LONDON - Prince Andrew’s future within the royal family is hanging in the balance as King Charles is reportedly set to make a crucial decision in the coming weeks. The 64-year-old Duke of York’s residence at his beloved Royal Lodge is under scrutiny, with sources revealing that his annual £1million “living allowance” has already been reduced by the King. Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 following his controversial Newsnight interview, in which he failed to express regret over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The fallout from this scandal continues to cast a shadow over his role within the royal family. As the Christmas season approaches, speculation is rife over whether Andrew will be invited to join the family at Sandringham for the traditional Christmas walk to church, a privilege he has been granted for the past two years. King Charles is now reportedly facing the tough decision of whether to include his brother in this year’s public holiday festivities. In a surprising twist, Andrew’s potential return to the royal fold has raised eyebrows, signaling that Charles may not have completely shut out his brother from royal events. According to The Times, allowing The Prince to join upcoming celebrations could be a sign that the monarch is willing to soften his stance, even as he continues to distance the royal family from Andrew’s past controversies. The decision would also likely include the presence of Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s ex-wife, who has previously joined him for Christmas at Sandringham. Royal author Stephen Bates, as quoted by The Mirror, emphasized the significant damage Andrew’s actions have inflicted on the monarchy’s reputation. In the meanwhile, Prince William became a source of comfort for his lady love Kate Middleton on the most important day of their life. Arthur Edwards, a royal photographer revealed that Catherine was ‘nervous’ and ‘shaking’ when the two announced their engagement in 2010. Kate donned a stunning blue dress and William wore a three-piece suit as they held press interviews from the State Apartments at St James’s Palace.

As per an Instagram account @uk_royal_follower, Arthur said, “She was so nervous, her hand was shaking. He had to hold her hand steady so I could photograph it.” During their engagement photocall, William shared the special reason behind the beautiful engagement ring, which was once owned by her late mother Princess Diana. He said, “It’s very special, as Kate is very special. It’s my way of making sure my mother didn’t miss out on today and the excitement.” For the unversed, William and Kate tied the knot in April 2011. The royal couple shares three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Recently, the future King lauded his better half who bravely fought her battle with cancer. During his visit to Cape Town, William said, “But I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”