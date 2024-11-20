Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KP reports 50th polio case of 2024

KP reports 50th polio case of 2024
News Desk
November 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National, Top Stories

ISLAMABAD  -  The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has reported another polio case in Pakistan, bringing the total number of cases in 2024 to 50.

It reported in media that National Reference Lab identified the latest case involving a 20-month-old girl from Tank district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tests confirmed the presence of Wild Poliovirus Type-1 (WPV1). This is the second polio case reported from Tank this year, with a genetic link established to a case from July in the same district.

Province-wise, Balochistan remains the hardest hit, with 24 polio cases reported this year, followed by Sindh with 13, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 11, and Punjab and Islamabad each recording one case.

Authorities continue to emphasise the importance of polio vaccination campaigns to curb the spread of the virus, particularly in high-risk areas. The recent rise in polio cases in Pakistan has sparked concerns for international organizations, sources said.

RWMC anti-dengue, smog drive underway

According to sources, the international organization has called on Pakistan to implement emergency measures.

Sources revealed that Pakistan has assured the international organizations of taking swift action to control polio. Furthermore, officials of the organizations working to combat the virus are likely to visit Pakistan later this month.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024