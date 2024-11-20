Kremlin says attack by non-nuclear state with nuke support could lead Russia to use nuclear arms

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the use of Western missiles by Ukraine may be considered an attack by a non-nuclear state with nuclear support, potentially justifying Russia's use of nuclear weapons.

"Yes, the doctrine allows for that," Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow, commenting on the updated nuclear doctrine, expanding the circumstances under which Russia could use nuclear weapons, signed earlier in the day by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The spokesman then directed attention to a section of the doctrine, which states that any aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear state supported by a nuclear power will be viewed as a joint attack.

Regarding the timing of the doctrine’s publication, Peskov clarified that the decision was made in advance: "The president had already stated that the preparation of these changes was nearing completion."

Describing the updated doctrine as "extremely important," Peskov emphasized its purpose in reinforcing nuclear deterrence.

"It is aimed at ensuring that a potential adversary understands the inevitability of retaliation in the event of aggression against Russia or its allies," he stressed.

At the same time, the official reiterated that Russia has always regarded nuclear weapons as a deterrent, to be used only as a last resort.

Turning to US-Russian relations, Peskov dismissed the possibility of lifting sanctions on Florida Senator Marco Rubio, nominated by US President-elect Donald Trump for Secretary of State, as an act of goodwill.

"(Russian Foreign Minister Sergey) Lavrov is also under sanctions here," Peskov pointed out, stressing that such matters must be reciprocal.

Rubio has been facing sanctions from Russia since May 2022 and China since August 2020.





