Lahore High Court rejects Imran Khan’s interim bail plea in registered cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed the plea for interim bail filed by former Prime Minister in connection with multiple cases registered against him. The hearing was conducted by Justice Farooq Haider on a petition submitted by Khan’s sister, Noreen Niazi.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s lawyer argued for interim bail to cover all cases against . However, Justice Haider emphasized that pre-arrest bail could only be granted if the accused appeared before the court in person. He also cautioned against concealing information about cases, warning of contempt of court proceedings against any District Police Officer (DPO) found guilty of doing so.

The court reviewed reports from the Punjab Home Department and the federal government regarding the cases against . The Punjab Home Department confirmed that no cases were registered against the former premier in the province. Conversely, the federal government’s lawyer informed the court that Islamabad police had registered 62 cases against him.

After considering the arguments and reports, Justice Haider rejected the plea for interim bail and disposed of the petition filed by Noreen Niazi. The decision underscores the court's insistence on compliance with legal procedures and personal appearance for bail applications.