Man killed, four injured in firing incident

SARGODHA - A man was killed, while four people including a woman sustained bullet injuries in a firing incident at district court here on Tuesday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, a family belong to Chak no 73 SB came at the district court for hearing of a case when their opponents attack on them with a sharp-edged weapon and a pistol. Muhammad Ijaz died on the spot, while Muhammad Nawaz, Shamim Bibi, Umar Daraz and Ammad Riaz sustained injuries. Upon receiving information, a heavy police contingent along with the rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to the Dr Faisal Masood Teaching hospital. As per initial investigation, the incident was stated to be a result of old enmity,said police. DPO Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi took notice of the incident and said that all aspects were being investigated and strict legal action will be taken against the accused involved.

DPO holds open court

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi held an “Open Kutchery” at Kirana police station on Tuesday. The SHO, investigation officers, plaintiffs of cases, and a large number of local residents participated in it. The DPO issued orders to officers to redress the complaints of the plaintiffs on merit. Orders were issued against officers who were neglecting their duties. He said that the aim of open courts is to reduce the barrier between the police and the public by making it easier for citizens to access officers and solve their prob­lems on their doorsteps.

Population welfare dept holds session

The population welfare department organized an interactive session with journalists under the ADP Scheme “Chief Minister Population Management and Family Planning Programme” at the Press Club on Tuesday. The main objective of conducting the session was to share knowledge, experience and challenges related to population growth and welfare with the journalist community for collective efforts of all sections of the society.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq while Station In Charge APP Makhdoom Shah Latif, Chairman Mass Communication and Media Sciences Department Dr Mudassir, District Population Welfare Officer Malik Aftab Awan, Deputy Technical Population Department Dr Saira Shafi and a good number of journalists were also present.