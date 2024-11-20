Marriyum Aurangzeb urges PTI to hold protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb called on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold its sit-ins in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rather than disrupting progress elsewhere.

She made these remarks during a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday.

The minister alleged that Rs800 million had been distributed among PTI lawmakers to mobilize protests. She accused the party of attempting to create discord between provinces and criticized their motives.

“This is not a protest but a personal feud between the sister and wife of PTI founder Imran Khan,” Marriyum stated. She also recalled how the country’s development was stalled by the PTI’s sit-in in 2014, warning that similar efforts were now being made to hinder economic progress.

Highlighting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government’s achievements, she praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her tireless efforts to provide relief to the public. She emphasized the government’s success in restoring investor confidence and advancing key sectors, including agriculture.

She further announced that Lahore’s master plan had been finalized and would be implemented in other districts as part of a broader development initiative.

“The same party is planning another sit-in just as the country is moving forward on the path of development,” she concluded.