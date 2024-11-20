Matiari DC launches 7th Agricultural Census 2024

HYDERABAD - The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has officially launched the 7th Agricultural Census 2024 in district Matiari, which was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh. District Coordinator Liaquat Ali Ghanghro and other relevant officials were also present at the event. According to a handout issued on Tuesday, this census was the first of its kind in Pakistan and the seventh most significant initiative globally. The programme will run from December 2 to January 15, during which a detailed survey of 59 blocks in Matiari district will be conducted. To complete this process, a team of 42 individuals has been formed, who will undergo three days of training from November 19 to November 21. Expert trainers from the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF) in Islamabad will provide the training. The main objective of the agricultural census was to gather essential data on agriculture, livestock, dairy farming, and machinery, which will serve as a foundation for improving agricultural policies, increasing production and ensuring resource allocation in the future. This initiative was expected to be a significant milestone in the development of Pakistan’s agricultural sector and strengthening its economy.