MDCAT 2024 retake scheduled for December 8 in Sindh

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 retake in Sindh will be held on December 8, 2024. The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Sukkur has been assigned to conduct the test, with preparations reportedly completed.

To ensure smooth operations, test centers will be set up in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, and Nawabshah. Karachi alone will have three test centers.

The retake follows an October 26 ruling by the Sindh High Court (SHC), which annulled the original MDCAT due to reported irregularities, declaring the test system compromised. The SHC ordered the provincial government and relevant authorities to re-conduct the exam within a month under Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) guidelines.

The decision to retake the MDCAT was supported by representatives from the Sindh government, PMDC, and Dow University. In the original test, conducted by Dow University, 22,366 candidates across Sindh passed, with a success rate of 58.79%.