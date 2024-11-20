Minister reviews progress on CM’s initiatives for farmers

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review progress on the Chief Minister Punjab’s Kissan Card, Green Tractor Program, conversion of tube wells to solar energy, establishment of model agri-malls, and provision of super seeders. Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo also attended the meeting. The provincial minister emphasised that Kissan Card is a historic, farmer-friendly initiative by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. So far, applications from 1.4 million farmers have been received, and the Bank of Punjab has approved 495,000 applications after scrutiny. Through the Chief Minister’s Kissan Card, agricultural inputs worth Rs21 billion have been purchased across the province. From tomorrow, farmers will also be able to withdraw 30 per cent cash through the Kissan Card. The minister added that the Agriculture Department is closely monitoring the purchase process through the Farmers’ Card, and to date, 94 per cent of fertilizers have been purchased through it. Any dealer overcharging for agricultural inputs using the Kissan Card will face legal action. Farmers can contact Agricultural Helpline at 0800-17000 for any complaints regarding the Kissan Card. In the meeting, the minister directed a thorough monitoring of the procurement process via the Kissan Card, particularly for seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural medicines, to prevent artificial shortages or price hikes.

Strict actions were ordered against any dealers found overcharging. Kirmani stressed the need to publicise the availability and affordability of fertilizers, seeds, and other inputs for the current wheat cultivation season on social media.

Under the Chief Minister’s Green Tractor Program, allotment letters have been issued to 9,253 out of the 9,500 successful farmers. Farmers are required to deposit their share of payment at Bank of Punjab branches by December 5 to receive their tractors. The minister added that 65 per cent of successful applicants in the programme’s balloting were small-scale farmers.

In a briefing, the minister was informed that under the Chief Minister’s Solarisation of Tube Wells Programme, 8,000 electric and diesel-operated tube wells across the province will be converted to solar systems. Farmers who were unable to submit digital applications can visit the irrigation offices to apply. The CM Punjab has approved Rs2.5 billion for the programme, with quotas allocated at the district level and balloting to be conducted accordingly.

Under the Chief Minister’s Smog Control Program, 984 super seeders have already been provided to farmers this year. Through the use of these super seeders, over 54,000 acres of paddy residue has been scientifically managed. By July 2025, an additional 4,000 super seeders will be provided to farmers to prevent the burning of paddy fields.

Under the Chief Minister’s project for promoting the cultivation of tomatoes and onions in the province, the seasonal cultivation target for onions has been achieved, while tomato cultivation has exceeded the target area. Off-season cultivation of tomatoes and onions has also surpassed its target. Progress is continuing according to schedule for the establishment of agri-malls. Following this, the minister reviewed the progress on the CM’s special package for wheat cultivation in the province.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu reiterated that the timelines for the Chief Minister’s Kissan Package are being followed rigorously. In the context of wheat cultivation, agricultural extension staff, university students, and interns have been mobilized to meet the planting target. He emphasized that every effort must be made to achieve this goal.

Additional Agriculture Secretary (Planning) Captain (R) Waqas Rashid, Directors General of Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Malik Muhammad Akram, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, and other relevant officials were also present.