New Visa Airport Companion app enhances travel experience

LAHORE - Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, has launched availability of the Visa Airport Companion (VAC) app, a premier digital solution designed to enhance airport lounge access for eligible Visa cardholders in Pakistan. Developed in partnership with DragonPass, a leading global travel and lifestyle service platform, the new app replaces existing lounge access programs, effective October 1, 2024. The new solution features several benefits including access to more than 1,200 lounges across more than 140 countries for eligible cardholders. It provides detailed information regarding participating lounge locations, real-time eligibility checks, and tracks the number of visits redeemed versus remaining eligibility to ensure a seamless registration process. Additionally, it enables offline access and supports biometric authentication for user convenience. Looking ahead, the Visa Airport Companion (VAC) app is set to evolve into a comprehensive platform offering more Visa benefits to cardholders. This includes enhanced airport experiences such as fast track services, dining privileges, and access to spas, further enriching the travel experience.

“Whether travelling for business or leisure, we know Visa cardholders enjoy a premium experience from the very start of the journey, including simple access to airport lounges. The new Visa Airport Companion is designed around the traveler, offering a fully digital and seamless experience,” said Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for the North Africa, Levant and Pakistan Region at Visa. “By leveraging our partnership with DragonPass, we are able to offer a comprehensive solution that brings together the very best in travel and lifestyle services.”

Eligible Visa cardholders with a card issued in Pakistan can download the Visa Airport Companion app on iOS and Android to ensure uninterrupted access to airport lounge benefits.