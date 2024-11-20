Thursday, November 21, 2024
Open court held to resolve revenue issues in DIK  

Monitoring Report
November 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The district administration in Dera Ismail Khan held an open court (Kuli Kacheri) to address revenue-related concerns of residents.  

The initiative, directed by Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman, was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Adnan Jameel and Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi.  

The ADC emphasized that the forum aimed to provide transparent and timely revenue services. A large number of citizens presented issues related to transfers, registration, domicile, and land records, with immediate instructions issued for their resolution.

Monitoring Report

