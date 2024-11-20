PA Speaker terms Punjabi language a symbol of love, unity

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Tuesday attended the 2nd International Punjabi Conference held at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art, and Culture (PILAC) as the chief guest. On this occasion, he described the Punjabi language as a treasure of cultural heritage and wisdom, stating that it is a symbol of love, unity, and harmony worldwide. In his address, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan emphasized that granting members of the Punjab Assembly the right to speak in Punjabi was a historic achievement. He highlighted the importance of connecting the younger generation to their linguistic and cultural roots, stressing that promoting the Punjabi language in educational institutions is the need of the hour. He further stated that Punjabi literature, the poetry of Waris Shah, and the culture of Punjab continue to hold a unique identity globally. The Speaker reiterated that the Punjab Assembly would continue to take all possible measures to promote language and culture, while efforts to grant legal status to Punjabi are also underway. Referring to the presence of guests from India and Canada, Malik Ahmad Khan expressed his gratitude, calling it an honor for Punjab.

He concluded by saying that the fragrance of the Punjabi language and culture will always remain embedded in this land.