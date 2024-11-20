PA standing committee directs govt to establish public safety commissions

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly’s standing committee on law reforms and delegated legislation has unanimously raised concerns over the non-establishment of Public Safety and Complaints Commissions at both the provincial and district levels, a statutory requirement under the Police Order, 2002, that remains unimplemented after 22 years. These commissions are essential for addressing police misconduct, ensuring transparency, and protecting citizens’ rights. The committee directed the government to establish the Provincial Public Safety and Complaints Commission within two weeks. The government assured the committee of introducing an amendment to the Police Order, 2002 to address procedural hurdles delaying the formation of District Public Safety and Complaints Commissions. The meeting decided to constitute a subcommittee chaired by MPA Amjad Ali Javed to monitor the establishment of the Provincial Commission and to identify barriers to operationalizing District Commissions. The committee members stressed that Ministers, as elected representatives, must have the authority to oversee their departments effectively, ensuring that accountability to the public remains a democratic norm. The meeting was attended by legal experts, policymakers, and observers and was live telecast to ensure public transparency. The speaker emphasized the value of diverse input in shaping governance reforms, noting that such engagement strengthens accountability and builds public trust. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan convened the meeting of the committee to address critical issues of police accountability and legislative modernization. The meeting, prompted by concerns raised in the Assembly by MPA Ahmar Bhatti, centered on the lack of institutionalized oversight mechanisms for the police under the Police Order, 2002, and broader legislative reforms. The speaker in his recent ruling had emphasized that in a democracy, elected members of the Assembly, particularly Ministers, are answerable to the public but department secretaries are not. He stated that Ministers must have the authority to ensure effective oversight of their departments and stressed that the Assembly is committed to empowering elected representatives through reforms. The meeting followed a ruling by the Speaker in response to Assembly debates initiated by MPA Ahmar Bhatti.

The debate underscored the imbalance between the police’s operational independence and the lack of accountability mechanisms, which undermines public trust. Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan emphasized that the establishment of Public Safety and Complaints Commissions is not only a legal obligation but a democratic necessity to ensure transparency and rebuild public trust in law enforcement.