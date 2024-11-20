Pak IT companies showcase software expertise at China high-tech fair

SHENZHEN - Pakistani custom software development companies made a strong impression at the 26th China International High-tech Fair (CHTF), held in Shenzhen from November 14 to 16. Among them, Koder Labs, a Karachi-based firm specializing in website design, mobile application development, e-commerce solutions, and business data analysis, debuted in the Chinese high-tech market to showcase its expertise and explore partnerships with Chinese enterprises, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

Jawaid Gadiwala, Co-Founder and CTO of Koder Labs, highlighted the company’s strategic decision to participate in the fair. “We have been active in the western and middle eastern markets, but we haven’t ventured into the eastern market like China and other east Asian countries, which are thriving,” he said. “We had fruitful discussions with potential clients and hope to forge partnerships with local Chinese manufacturers to provide software solutions that complement their hardware offerings.” Koder Labs was one of the three Pakistani exhibitors organized by the Trade Development Authority Pakistan and Pakistan Software Export Board.

The 26th CHTF attracted more than 5,000 renowned enterprises and international organizations from over 100 countries and regions, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovations across various sectors. With a total exhibition area of over 300,000 square meters, the fair featured 22 professional exhibition areas, including national heavy equipment, technology giant industry chains, specialized and innovative enterprises, new productive forces, and AI and robotics. Over 4,300 technologies, new products, and achievements were released during the event. Another Pakistani exhibitor, 10x Engineers Technologies from Lahore, also made a strong debut at the fair. The company helps chip design companies bring their products to market faster and at a lower cost.

With world-class expertise in camera image processing and RISC-V, 10x Engineers showcased its open-source image processor named “Infinite ISP” and encouraged industry and researchers to use it in their designs. Bilal Zafar, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Engineers, noted that the fair was a learning experience for the company. “This is a learning experience first and foremost — about the technology landscape in China, the people, and the business culture here,” he said. “Learning about how rapidly China is developing its semiconductor industry and some amazing work that companies based here in Shenzhen are doing is invaluable.” Bilal also highlighted the abundant pool of highly skilled and qualified engineers in Pakistan, who possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills, making them ideal for ISP design, hardware design, and verification roles. Pakistan’s IT sector is experiencing significant growth driven by the country’s growing population, digitalization and focus on technology as a key driver of economic growth. According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan’s information technology (IT) exports have soared to $3.2 billion in the fiscal year 2024, marking a robust 24% year-on-year increase from the previous fiscal’s $2.59 billion.

Muhammad Imran, Trade and Investment Counselor at the Commercial Section of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Guangzhou, expressed optimism about the opportunities for Pakistani exhibitors at the CHTF.

“Through B2B engagements, the exhibitors will gain new leads in the Chinese high-tech market, expanding and diversifying their exports,” he said.

Pakistani industry experts and analysts remain optimistic about the IT sector’s growth trajectory of the country, forecasting a continued expansion of 10-15% for FY25, with anticipated exports ranging between $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion.

The Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA) conducted a survey revealing that 62% of IT companies are maintaining Special Foreign Currency Accounts, underscoring the sector’s reliance on foreign exchange earnings for sustained growth.