Pakistan and Saudi Arabia strengthen ties with new initiatives

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Dr. Nasir bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood in a bid to reinforce Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations. Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki was also present at the meeting, where the leaders discussed mutual interests, including security cooperation and initiatives to promote cultural and diplomatic ties.

One key proposal from Minister Naqvi was to declare Islamabad and Riyadh as twin cities, a suggestion warmly received and agreed upon by the Saudi minister. Plans are now underway to finalize the necessary steps to establish this partnership.

Discussions also focused on security collaboration, with both nations agreeing to exchange paramilitary forces and police officers and organize joint training programs. The leaders also tackled the issue of illegal networks sending beggars from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia. Minister Naqvi highlighted an ongoing nationwide crackdown, noting that 4,300 people had been added to Pakistan's Exit Control List (ECL) under a zero-tolerance policy.

Both countries agreed to finalize a prisoner exchange agreement, with Minister Naqvi confirming that efforts to repatriate 419 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia were in the final stages. In a move to facilitate Saudi-Pakistan travel, Naqvi announced that Saudi citizens would be able to visit Pakistan without a visa, emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to fostering close ties.

Minister Naqvi praised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030, expressing optimism about Saudi Arabia's growth as a global leader in economic, social, and cultural sectors. Saudi Deputy Minister Al-Dawood reaffirmed the strength of Saudi-Pakistani relations and highlighted a commitment to deepening cooperation, especially in the areas of security and joint training.