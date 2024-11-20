Pakistan introduces new grading system for matric and intermediate students

Matric and intermediate students in Pakistan will soon experience a shift in assessment with the introduction of a new grading system by the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC). This reform, set to take effect in 2025, is designed to alleviate competition and exam-related stress while offering a more comprehensive evaluation of students’ abilities.

Under the new system, passing marks will increase from 33% to 40%, and students will be eligible for up to 5 grace marks, applicable to a maximum of two subjects. However, these grace marks will not apply if a student fails a third subject. Initially, there was a proposal to raise grace marks to 7, but it was rejected by a majority of IBCC members.

The revamped grading scale, which replaces the traditional numerical ranking system, categorizes student performance from ‘Exceptional’ for scores of 95% and above to ‘Unsatisfactory’ for marks below 40%. Additionally, the policy eliminates first, second, and third positions, shifting the focus toward individual student growth and ability rather than ranking.

The new grading tiers are as follows:

A++ (Exceptional): 95% and above

A+ (Outstanding): 90-94%

A (Excellent): 85-89%

B++ (Very Good): 80-84%

B+ (Good): 75-79%

B (Fairly Good): 70-74%

C (Above Average): 60-69%

D (Average): 50-59%

E (Below Average): 40-49%

U (Unsatisfactory): Below 40%



This standardized assessment framework will ensure equal educational opportunities across Pakistan, moving away from a competitive ranking system to a grading structure that emphasizes students' individual achievements and skills. This change follows the Sindh government’s recent announcement of a similar system, aiming to promote fairer and more balanced evaluations for students nationwide.