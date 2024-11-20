Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan, Kazakhstan hold 3rd round of Bilateral Political Consultations

Our Staff Reporter
November 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Tuesday held the Third Round of Bilateral Political Consultations in Islamabad. 

Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) Ambassador Ahmad Naseem Warraich led the Pakistan side while the Kazakh side was led by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Alibek Bakayev. 

The two sides comprehensively reviewed the bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, including political relations, inter-parliamentary exchanges, economic & trade ties, connectivity, education, information technology, telecommunication, culture and tourism, said a Foreign Office statement. 

Expressing satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral relations, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the momentum in bilateral cooperation, and to collaborate closely at multilateral fora. 

Gandapur distributed Rs 0.4m each among party MNAs: Azma

It was agreed to enhance bilateral trade and economic relations and to expand collaboration in tourism and information technology. 

Important regional and global developments, including the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir were also discussed.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024