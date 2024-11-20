PIMS commemorates World Bioethics Day

ISLAMABAD - The Unit of the UNESCO Chair in Bioethics at the Department of Psychiatry, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, commemorated World Bioethics Day 2024 on Tuesday.

This year’s theme was “Non-Discrimination and Non-Stigmatization,” which aligns with Article 11 of the UNESCO Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights (UDBHR). The residents of the psychiatry department actively participated in the event.

According to a press release, Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj, Head of the Bioethics Unit in Pakistan, Chairman of the Psychiatry Department, and Dean of PIMS, emphasized the crucial role of non-discrimination and non-stigmatization in developing human connections and relationships. He explained that stigma encompasses negative and stereotypical attitudes and feelings toward people based on characteristics such as gender, ethnicity, religion, and mental illness. “This can lead to labeling certain groups as less deserving of respect and rights. These attitudes in the community are supported by ignorance, prejudice and discrimination, and are perpetuated when mental illness is represented inaccuracy.”

Discrimination may be obvious and direct, such as someone making a negative remark about the person’s mental illness, HIV etc or his treatment. It may be unintentional or subtle, such as someone avoiding the individual living with mental illness because the person assumes the mentally ill person could be unstable, violent or dangerous due to his/ her mental health condition. Discriminating against someone at work, denying access to education, accommodation, entry to premises, or the provision of services under the guise of the individual having HIV, mental illness is unlawful.

Prof. Rizwan Taj stressed that many people hold negative perceptions of individuals with mental health issues due to a lack of understanding and reliance on myths and misconceptions. As health professionals, he stressed, their commitment to ensuring that people with mental health challenges have equal rights and are treated without discrimination. Discrimination can manifest in various forms — either overtly, such as negative remarks about an individual’s mental health or HIV status, or subtly, such as avoiding someone with a mental illness due to unfounded fears of instability or danger. Discriminating against individuals by denying access to work, education, housing, or services based on their mental health or HIV status is illegal and goes against fundamental human rights.

Addressing the causes of stigma, Prof. Rizwan pointed out that a lack of knowledge and fear surrounding conditions like HIV/ AIDS are significant contributors. Gender-based stereotypes also play a role, as women with disabilities are often more stigmatized than men, facing challenges in literacy, employment, and stable relationships.

He highlighted the detrimental effects of stigma and discrimination, which include rejection, loss of confidence, reluctance to seek medical care, low self-esteem, financial difficulties, and isolation. People with HIV/ AIDS, mental health issues, or those who identify as transgender often experience feelings of shame, denial, depression, and even suicidal thoughts.

To combat stigma and discrimination, Prof. Rizwan emphasized the need to educate communities about the realities faced by individuals living with HIV/AIDS, mental health conditions, and other gender-related issues. He advocated for increased community involvement in discussions on stigma, improving service access, and promoting accurate representations through media. Additionally, he underscored the importance of providing microcredit opportunities to empower those facing discrimination and to help boost their self-esteem. “By working on this critical human rights issue, we can nurture an inclusive and understanding society that respects the dignity of every individual,” Prof. Rizwan Taj concluded.