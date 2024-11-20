PM directs strict action against tax evasion, price hike

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Intelligence Bureau to take joint action against tax evasion on sugar sale, undocumented sales, and price hike.

According to an official statement issued by the PM Office, the prime minister said the sugar crushing season is starting and complete GST collection from sugar mills and dealers should be ensured.

Shehbaz Sharif also took the decision to install cameras at sugar mills to prevent hoarding and stabilize prices.

He warned of strict legal action against sugar mill owners involved in tax evasion and hoarding. The Prime Minister further directed that any increase in sugar prices would not be tolerated.

He also instructed similar measures for other sectors, including steel, cigarettes, cement, and beverages.

A notification regarding these decisions has been issued.

PM SATISFIED OVER IMPLEMENTATION OF MOUS ON $2.8B SAUDI INVESTMENT

Meanwhile, the prime minister in a meeting with Deputy Interior Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood expressed his satisfaction over the implementation of MoUs between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan with regard to Saudi investment of $2.8 billion in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Saudi Deputy Interior Minister to Pakistan and wished him a successful visit.

He conveyed his greetings and best wishes to The Custodian of Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Recalling the historic, fraternal relations between the two countries, the Prime Minister thanked the Saudi leadership and government for always supporting Pakistan and said both sides were working together to further strengthen Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties into mutually beneficial economic and investment cooperation.

The situation in the Gaza and the broader Middle East was also discussed.

While recalling the recent Arab-Islamic Summit held at Riyadh, the Prime Minister appreciated the leadership of Saudi Arabia for holding the Summit and stance of Saudi Crown Prince HRH Mohammed bin Salman over the issue of Palestine.

The Prime Minister applauded the leadership role of Saudi Arabia and the efforts of HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in unifying the Ummah to collectively seek an end to violence in Gaza due to Israel’s genocidal actions.

Emphasizing on the significance of cooperation in defence and security cooperation, the Prime Minister said the visit of the Deputy Interior Minister and his delegation would help to bring both sides closer in terms of cooperation in these sensitive areas.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his invitation to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience and said the people of Pakistan were waiting to accord him a very warm welcome.