PM Shehbaz urges Senate to play role in promoting national unity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged Upper House of the Parliament to play active role in national unity and provincial harmony.

He was talking to the leader of the parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Irfan Siddiqui in Islamabad today [Wednesday].

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan Muslim League (N) parliamentary group should maintain strong ties with all other parties in the House for this purpose.

He said that the importance of a strong foreign policy has increased manifold in today's era.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs under the chairmanship of Senator Irfan Siddiqui would guide the government by playing the role of a think tank.

Shehbaz Sharif said that senators of Pakistan Muslim League (N) under the leadership of Senator Irfan Siddiqui are playing a commendable role.

On his part, Senator Irfan Siddiqui briefed the Prime Minister about the performance of the parliamentary party in the Senate and Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.