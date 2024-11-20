PPP demands PAC chairmanship as leadership deadlock persists

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has formally demanded the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), escalating the ongoing leadership stalemate since March. Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, in a letter to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, called for an urgent meeting on the requisition submitted by 11 PAC members to resolve the issue.

Mandviwalla also hinted at the possibility of convening a session independently if the speaker delays addressing the matter. He proposed that PAC members elect an interim chairman to oversee proceedings until a permanent head is appointed.

The deadlock has been further complicated by political divisions, with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backing Sheikh Waqas Akram for the position, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has expressed support for the PPP’s claim.

The leadership vacuum has paralyzed the PAC’s functioning for months, sparking criticism from various quarters over the delayed resolution. As tensions rise, the PPP’s insistence on taking charge may further polarize the political landscape.

Observers believe the resolution of this dispute is critical for the PAC to resume its oversight duties, a key function in ensuring transparency and accountability in public spending.