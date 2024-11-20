PPP forms high-level committee to address federal government issues

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a high-level committee to engage with the Federal government on pressing issues.

The committee, announced through a notification issued by Bilawal’s Political Secretary Jameel Soomro, comprises senior party leaders including Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmoud, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Hyder, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, and Haider Gilani.

Tasked with raising grievances and addressing concerns, the committee will present its findings at the upcoming Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting scheduled for next month.

In parallel developments, the PPP has intensified efforts to resolve the deadlock over the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) leadership. Senator Saleem Mandviwalla has written to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, demanding an urgent PAC session based on a requisition by 11 members. Mandviwalla has proposed electing an interim chairman until a permanent decision is reached.

The PPP has warned of convening the PAC session independently if the Speaker fails to act promptly. The delayed resolution of the PAC leadership remains a critical concern, given its significance in ensuring financial oversight and accountability in Parliament.

This latest move signals the PPP's growing urgency to tackle unresolved governance and legislative issues while maintaining pressure on the Federal government.