PPP holds virtual meeting

Lahore - The virtual meeting of People’s Party Punjab Executive was held under the chairmanship of General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza. The members unanimously demanded that the meeting of Punjab Executive must be held on the first Tuesday of every month. Information Secretary Shahzad Saeed was present in the meeting. Cheema, Usman Malik, Faisal Mir, Mian Ayub, Inayat Alisha, Asif Bashir Bhagat, Dr. Khayyam, Allama Yusuf Awan, Mehr Ghulam Farid Kathia, Roy Shahjahan. Bhatti, Arshad Jat, Rana Raffakat, Mian Azhar Hassan Dar, Samina Paganwala, Khan Asif Khan, Tasneem Qureshi, Ijaz Sima, Raheel, Kamran Cheema, Mohsen Malhi, Taib Mehmood Chatta, Sardar Azhar. Amjad Nawaz Bobby attended the meeting. While addressing, Shahzad Saeed Cheema said that the November 30 program was successful due to party leadership and workers’ ownership. Bnaieng. Asif Bashir Bhagat said that instead of separating the programs of the Foundation Day, the district and city organizations should combine and regular reporting of the programs of November 29 and 30 should be done on social, electronic and print media. Those who do not give will be interrogated. Ijaz Suma said that if the district and the city do a joint program, the establishment day will be more successful. Usman Malik said that on the night of November 29, PS If the People’s Youth will hold a torch-bearer rally or any cultural programme.