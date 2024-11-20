Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PRCS chief meets Pak envoy in Azerbaijan during CoP29

NEWS AGENCIES
November 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, held a productive meeting with Qasim Mohiuuddin, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, at the Pakistani Embassy in Baku on Tuesday. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the 29th Conference of the Parties (CoP29) and focused on strengthening humanitarian efforts and addressing climate change challenges.

PRCS chief briefed the ambassador on PRCS’s mandate, key programmes, and recent interventions. He highlighted PRCS’s active role in supporting vulnerable communities, particularly during the recovery phase following the devastating 2022 monsoon floods in Pakistan.

He emphasised the organisation’s participation in CoP29, presenting recommendations to mitigate the impacts of climate change on the most vulnerable populations in Pakistan.

Sardar Shahid Laghari also outlined PRCS’s multifaceted humanitarian efforts, including healthcare services, water, sanitation, and hygiene initiatives, as well as women’s empowerment programmes through livelihood support and maternal and child health interventions. He stressed the importance of leveraging innovation, technology, and research to enhance the resilience and welfare of communities.

Gandapur distributed Rs 0.4m each among party MNAs: Azma

Ambassador Qasim Mohiuuddin commended PRCS’s exemplary humanitarian services during floods and disasters. He appreciated PRCS’s active engagement at CoP29 and assured his full support to Pakistan Red Crescent Society in Azerbaijan, reaffirming the Embassy’s commitment to collaboration in humanitarian and climate resilience initiatives.

This meeting underscored PRCS’s commitment to addressing global challenges through collaboration, innovation, and proactive engagement at international forums.

Tags:

NEWS AGENCIES

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024