Preparations underway for Nov 24 protest: Barrister Saif

Our Staff Reporter
November 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has said that preparations are underway across all constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the protest scheduled for November 24.  

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has directed all elected representatives to intensify their campaigns in their respective constituencies. “To prepare for November 24, rallies and corner meetings are being organized in all constituencies,” Barrister Saif stated. He added that thousands of people, led by elected representatives from each constituency, will join caravans converging on the motorway and proceeding to Islamabad under the leadership of the Chief Minister.  

Barrister Saif warned the federal government to refrain from fascist tactics or face consequences. He emphasized that November 24 would mark a day for the supremacy of the Constitution and law in the country.  

The Advisor expressed confidence in the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, predicting their active participation in large numbers to ensure the success of the protest.  

Our Staff Reporter

