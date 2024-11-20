PSX reaches historic level of 95,856 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to witness bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 861.00 points, a positive change of 0.91 percent, closing at all-time high level of 95,856.67 points as compared to 94,995.67 points on the last trading day. A total of 830,931,008 shares were traded during the day as compared to 765,206,618 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs30.019 billion against Rs23.924 billion on the last trading day. As many as 460 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 249 of them recorded gains and 156 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 55 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Hascol Petrol with 60,058,856 shares at Rs10.24 per share, K-Electric Limited with 44,488,839 shares at Rs5.24 per share and Cnergyico PK with 42,303,494 shares at Rs4.64 per share. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs120.10 per share price, closing at Rs8,004.60, whereas the runner-up was Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited with Rs70.20 rise in its per share price to Rs1,070.86. PIA Holding Company Limited B witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs59.37 per share, closing at Rs840.61, followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs32.50 decline to close at Rs19,117.50.