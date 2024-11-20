Punjab government warns against peace disruption, vows strict action

Punjab Information Adviser Azma Bokhari announced on Wednesday that the government would take a firm stance against any attempts to disrupt public peace, emphasizing that any such actions would be “dealt with an iron hand.” She made these statements while addressing the media outside the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Bokhari raised concerns over the spread of misinformation, noting that social media is often a source of unverified information. She shared that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is undergoing restructuring to enhance its capacity in addressing cases, particularly those involving complaints from women victims.

In her remarks, Bokhari criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its protest spending, stating that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government allocated Rs81 million for the party’s last protest and is now requesting an additional Rs58 million for the upcoming protest scheduled in Islamabad on November 24. She accused PTI members of using official funds to finance these activities, calling it an abuse of public resources.

The Punjab government’s warning comes amid heightened political tensions, with authorities signaling zero tolerance toward any activities that could compromise stability.