Punjab’s 16 badminton players selected for Quaid Games

LAHORE - The male and female badminton trials for the selection of Punjab team for Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games were conducted at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday. Around 100 boys and girls appeared in the trials out of which 16 male and female players were selected for the Games to be held at Islamabad in December. The training camps will of the selected players will be held soon. A 374-member Punjab contingent will participate in the Games. DG Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Ch witnessed the trials. Selected badminton women team includes Romeesa Faisal, Khadija Manzoor, Hamna Irshad, Nibras Fatima, Roshanay Ihsan, Amna Akhtar, Tasmia Anoosh and Kanzul Eman and men team has Haris Fareed, M Ahmed, M Suleman, Hussain Shahzad, Khuzaima Shahzad, Hashim Talha Khan, M Umer and Sohaib Yasir.