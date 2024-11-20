Punjab schools reopen with new safety measures as smog eases

In a recent development, schools across Punjab, including in the provincial capital Lahore, have reopened on Wednesday, following a marked improvement in smog levels. The Punjab government, after closely monitoring the situation, issued new guidelines to ensure a safe environment for students and staff as the region continues to deal with fluctuating air quality.

According to the official notification, schools will now commence at 8:45 AM, with strict health and safety measures in place. All students, teachers, and staff are required to wear face masks on school premises, with school administrations tasked with enforcing this mandate. This measure comes as a proactive step to safeguard public health as air quality gradually improves.

Punjab’s Senior Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, addressed the situation, underscoring the difficult choices made to protect citizens' health. She noted that the shift in wind direction and speed, particularly the eastern winds, has contributed to the improvement in air quality, allowing a partial return to normalcy.

In Rawalpindi Division, which includes Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, and Chakwal, schools resumed activities on Tuesday after air pollution levels showed a significant decrease. The area had also experienced temporary school closures from November 17 to November 25, as the smog crisis reached hazardous levels.

Lahore, which had previously topped global air quality rankings as one of the most polluted cities, recently dropped to third place on the Air Quality Index (AQI) due to slight improvements. While these changes are encouraging, authorities remain cautious and continue to monitor conditions.

Local authorities have also relaxed restrictions on public establishments, allowing hotels and restaurants to operate until 10:00 PM for dine-in and takeaway services.

This move to reopen schools and extend business hours signals an effort to restore normalcy, albeit with protective measures, as Punjab navigates through the seasonal smog crisis.