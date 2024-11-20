Rain washes out final ODI as Sri Lanka secure 2-0 series win over New Zealand

PALLEKELE - Persistent rain at Pallekele led to the abandonment of the third and final ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand after just 21 overs, leaving Sri Lanka victorious with a 2-0 series win. This marks the hosts’ fifth ODI series triumph in 2024, further solidifying their remarkable campaign.

New Zealand had elected to bat first after winning the toss, aiming to salvage pride in the dead rubber. They got off to their strongest start of the series, reaching 112-1 in 21 overs before rain intervened. Opener Will Young remained unbeaten on 56, while Henry Nicholls contributed a steady 46 not out, with the duo stitching together an 88-run partnership. Sri Lanka’s bowlers experienced mixed fortunes. Mohammad Shiraz, making only his second ODI appearance, stood out with figures of 1 for 23 in five overs, including 20 dot balls.

He dismissed Tim Robinson with a well-directed delivery, with skipper Charith Asalanka taking a sharp catch at mid-off. Conversely, Dilshan Madushanka struggled with control, conceding 23 runs in just two overs before being removed from the attack.

The rain came at a time when New Zealand appeared poised for a competitive total. However, the downpour forced officials to abandon the game, leaving both teams without the opportunity to test their altered lineups fully.

New Zealand handed debuts to seamer Zakary Foulkes and allrounder Adam Milne, while Sri Lanka made significant changes, bringing in debutant Chamindu Wickramasinghe alongside other new faces like Nuwanidu Fernando and Nishan Madushka.

Despite the inconclusive final match, Sri Lanka’s dominance in the series was clear, with clinical performances in the first two ODIs ensuring a well-deserved series victory.

Scores in Brief

NO RESULT: NEW

ZEALAND 112-1 (Young 56*, Nicholls 46*) vs SRI LANKA.