Rangers, FC deployed in Islamabad ahead of PTI protest

The government has approved the deployment of Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) in Islamabad ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled for November 24.

A notification issued by the Interior Ministry, following a request from the chief commissioner, confirmed the decision. According to the notification, the Rangers and FC will operate under the Anti-Terrorism Act to support federal police in maintaining law and order.

The move comes as a preemptive measure to ensure public safety and avert any potential disruptions during PTI’s planned demonstration in the capital.