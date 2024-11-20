Thursday, November 21, 2024
Rangers, FC deployed in Islamabad ahead of PTI protest

Web Desk
7:49 PM | November 20, 2024
The government has approved the deployment of Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) in Islamabad ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled for November 24.

A notification issued by the Interior Ministry, following a request from the chief commissioner, confirmed the decision. According to the notification, the Rangers and FC will operate under the Anti-Terrorism Act to support federal police in maintaining law and order.

The move comes as a preemptive measure to ensure public safety and avert any potential disruptions during PTI’s planned demonstration in the capital.

