Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

RCB gives hospital 10-day deadline to comply with court orders

PR
November 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad  -  The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has given Al-lhsan Hospital a 10-day deadline to comply with court orders. If the hospital fails to do so, the Cantonment Board will take action again. The court has held Al-lhsan Hospital’s administration responsible for contempt of court and ordered them to apply for commercialization and composition within 10 days. If the hospital fails to comply, it will be sealed again. The Cantonment Board has unsealed Al-lhsan Hospital and given it a 10-day deadline. However, if the hospital does not comply, the Cantonment Board will take action. It is now Al-lhsan Hospital’s responsibility to comply with court orders.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024