RCB gives hospital 10-day deadline to comply with court orders

Islamabad - The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has given Al-lhsan Hospital a 10-day deadline to comply with court orders. If the hospital fails to do so, the Cantonment Board will take action again. The court has held Al-lhsan Hospital’s administration responsible for contempt of court and ordered them to apply for commercialization and composition within 10 days. If the hospital fails to comply, it will be sealed again. The Cantonment Board has unsealed Al-lhsan Hospital and given it a 10-day deadline. However, if the hospital does not comply, the Cantonment Board will take action. It is now Al-lhsan Hospital’s responsibility to comply with court orders.