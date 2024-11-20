Thursday, November 21, 2024
Resolving public issues top priority, says DC

Monitoring Report
November 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Khyber  -  Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to resolving public issues at the Tehsil level during a visit to various ongoing projects in Bara, including the Bara Bypass Project, Municipal Complex, Sub-Jail Bara, and the Tehsil Building.

Speaking at the gathering, the DC emphasized the importance of addressing essential services such as clean drinking water, healthcare, and education.

He highlighted that regular Khuli Katcheries were being organized to enable community members to directly present their concerns, with immediate action taken on actionable issues.

Accompanied by MNA Iqbal Afridi, MPA Abdul Ghani Afridi, and other officials, the DC reviewed ongoing construction work at the Bara Bypass, assessed facilities at the Municipal Complex, and engaged with tribal elders and local representatives. At Sub-Jail Bara, the DC issued directives to ensure better medical care, medicine availability, and water facilities for inmates.

Gandapur distributed Rs 0.4m each among party MNAs: Azma

