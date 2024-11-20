Rizwan, Babar slip in T20I rankings; Haris Rauf climbs among bowlers

Pakistan's and have dropped in the latest ICC Men's T20I batting rankings issued on Wednesday, following below-par performances in the recent T20I series against Australia. Pakistan faced a 3-0 whitewash in the series, leading to the skipper and star batsman's decline.

Australia’s Travis Head retained the top spot in the batting rankings, with England's Phil Salt and India's Tilak Varma securing second and third positions, respectively.

On a brighter note for Pakistan, Haris Rauf moved up four places in the bowlers' rankings to reach 20th, thanks to his standout spells during the Australia series.

Meanwhile, India's Hardik Pandya reclaimed the No. 1 position in the T20I all-rounder rankings. The versatile all-rounder surpassed England's Liam Livingstone and Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee, buoyed by his stellar performances in India's recent South Africa series.

This marks Pandya's second tenure at the top, having previously achieved the No. 1 ranking after this year’s ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Rising Indian star Tilak Varma also made a significant leap into the top 10 for T20I batters, showcasing his growing impact in the format.