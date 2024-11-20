Thursday, November 21, 2024
Royal American University hosts grand (H) Degree Distribution Ceremony

November 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad  -   Royal American University hosted a grand (H) Degree Distribution Ceremony at the prestigious Sheraton Hotel. This event was a celebration of the hard work and achievements of university graduates.

The ceremony was honored by the presence of Chief Guest, Rana Sikandar Hayat (Minister of Education Punjab) who inspired the audience with his vision for the future of education. Renowned actor and educationist Haseeb Khan, John Proctor, Nadeem Bhatti and Ms. Rubina Tayyab graced the occasion and added immense value to the celebration.

Event Hosted with poise by Dr. Arshad Ali and Dr. Nuzhat Rahmat. The ceremony reflected unwavering commitment to academic excellence and fostering future leaders.

