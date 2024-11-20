RUDA participates in COP 29

BAKU - Tuesday here at Pakistan pavilion, at COP 29 under the ambit of Punjab government, RUDA unfolded the complete concept of eco-revitalization of river Ravi.

While talking to foreign audience as a key note speaker, Imran Amin opined that” the panacea to all environment related issues is human resolve and appropriate technological interventions in the realm of sustainability and regenerative mechanism. CEO RUDA Imran Amin was also part of a panel discussion along secretary environment and DG Environment Protection Agency of Punjab. Collectively they made their voice resonate upon the effects of climate change, specially the menace of smog, sir quality and other environmental banes. The delegates in audience appreciated the efforts of Punjab government and praised the concept of climate diplomacy as envisaged by the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif few days before the start of COP 29.